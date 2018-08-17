Trump, on security clearances, says Special Counsel Mueller has conflicts

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will likely strip Justice Department official Bruce Ohr of his security clearance and hinted that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible Russia meddling in the presidential election that Trump won, could be next.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday said he will likely strip Justice Department official Bruce Ohr of his security clearance and hinted that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, leading the investigation into possible Russia meddling in the presidential election that Trump won, could be next.

Speaking to reporters days after he revoked the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Trump said that Mueller has a lot of conflicts.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert)