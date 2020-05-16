Trump: US government will invest in top coronavirus vaccine candidates

U.S. President Trump holds coronavirus response event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 15) the US government would invest in all the top coronavirus vaccine candidates and said a list had been narrowed to 14 promising possibilities with a plan to narrow further.

At an event in the White House Rose Garden, in which many administration officials wore masks but the president did not, Trump expressed his hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed once one was in place.

Source: Reuters/nh

