Trump: US military will build border wall if Congress does not act

U.S. Air Force handout photo of Army engineers installing concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would go around Congress and have the U.S. military build his long-promised border wall if Congress does not move to fund the barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall," Trump said on Twitter hours before a meeting with the top two Democrats in Congress.

Source: Reuters

