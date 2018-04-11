Trump, welcoming Qatar's al-Thani, says US-Qatar ties working well

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his ties with Qatar were working "extremely well" as he welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the White House for bilateral talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S. April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Al-Thani told reporters the region could not tolerate "a war criminal" like Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and he said the region cannot accept people who support terrorism. The two leaders spoke as the U.S. prepares to respond to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria.

(Reporting by James Oliplhant; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Source: Reuters

