Trump accuses House intelligence panel's top Democrat of leaking information

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee that is investigating alleged Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election, of leaking "confidential" information.

"Adam (Schiff) leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bernadette Baum)