Trump administration a threat to international peace and security - Iran's Zarif

GENEVA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was a threat to the Middle East and to the global community.

"It is true that there is a real threat to our region and to international peace and security: That threat is the Trump Administration’s sense of entitlement to destabilise the world along with rogue accomplices in our region," Zarif said. "The US must start acting like a normal state."

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)