Trump administration announces ban on e-cigarette flavours, except menthol

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Thursday (Jan 2) announced a ban on some e-cigarette flavours to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing menthol and tobacco flavours to remain on the market.

The flavour ban applies to e-cigarettes such as the ones made by Juul Labs Inc, which use disposable cartridges filled with liquid nicotine and are often sold in convenience stores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said companies that do not stop the manufacture, distribution and sale of flavoured cartridge-based e-cigarettes, other than tobacco or menthol, within 30 days risk enforcement actions from the Food and Drug Administration.

"The United States has never seen an epidemic of substance use arise as quickly as our current epidemic of youth use of e-cigarettes," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said.

"HHS is taking a comprehensive, aggressive approach to enforcing the law passed by Congress, under which no e-cigarettes are currently on the market legally," Azar added.

