Trump administration ends bid to add census citizenship question

WASHINGTON: In a stinging defeat for President Donald Trump, his administration has ended its effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 US census, saying that it will begin printing forms that do not include the contentious query.

White House and Justice Department officials confirmed the decision, which came in the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling on Jun 27 that faulted the Trump administration for its original attempt to add the question.

Although the court left open the possibility of the administration adding the question, there was little time left for the government to come up with a new rationale.

The government had said in court filings that it needed to finalise the details of the questionnaire by the end of June.

Trump had suggested delaying the census so that the question could be added.

