Trump administration will stop prosecuting migrant parents - Washington Post

The Trump administration will stop prosecuting parents who cross into the United States illegally with children, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing an unidentified U.S. official.

Border Patrol agents have been told stop sending parents with children to federal courthouses for prosecution. "We're suspending prosecutions of adults who are members of family units until ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) can accelerate resource capability to allow us to maintain custody," the official was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)