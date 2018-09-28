Trump and deputy attorney general Rosenstein delay meeting to next week

President Donald Trump spoke to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and they agreed to delay their planned meeting on Thursday until next week so as not to interfere with a Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the White House said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rosenstein holds news conference to announce indictments i
FILE PHOTO: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces grand jury indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officers in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Trump had expected to meet with Rosenstein, who oversees the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, to discuss a news report that he had suggested secretly recording the president and recruiting Cabinet members to remove him from office.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

Source: Reuters

