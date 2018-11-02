Trump and Turkey's Erdogan discuss northern Syria - Turkish presidency

World

Trump and Turkey's Erdogan discuss northern Syria - Turkish presidency

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Manbij and Idlib in northern Syria in a call on Thursday, the Turkish presidential office said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 30, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Bookmark

ISTANBUL: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Manbij and Idlib in northern Syria in a call on Thursday, the Turkish presidential office said.

Turkish and U.S. forces began joint patrols on Thursday in the Manbij region, a source of friction in recent years after Kurdish forces took part of the area in a U.S.-backed offensive to drive out Islamic State in 2016.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ezgi Erkoyun, Writing by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark