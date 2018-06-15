Trump announces tariffs on US$50b in Chinese imports

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 15) announced tariffs of 25 per cent targeting US$50 billion in Chinese imports from "industrially significant" technologies, making good on a pledge to punish the alleged theft of American intellectual property.

In a statement, Trump also warned of "additional tariffs" should China retaliate with countermeasures on American goods and services exports.

"The United States can no longer tolerate losing our technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices," Trump said.



"These tariffs are essential to preventing further unfair transfers of American technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs."

Trump's initial list included 818 products worth US$34 billion in Chinese goods. The remainder of the US$50 billion is still to be decided.



In response, China on Friday said it planned to impose tariff measures of similar size and intensity in its bid to fight back against the United States.

The comments by the country's commerce ministry came within minutes of Trump's announcement.

"China is unwilling to have a trade war, but the Chinese side has no choice but to strongly oppose this, due to the United States' myopic behaviour that will harm both parties," the commerce ministry said on its website.

China had vowed earlier on Friday to strike back quickly if the United States hurts its interests.



"If the United States takes unilateral, protectionist measures, harming China's interests, we will quickly react and take necessary steps to resolutely protect our fair, legitimate rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular daily news briefing.

The White House's announcement caps months of sometimes fraught shuttle diplomacy between Washington and Beijing, in which Chinese offers failed to assuage Trump's grievances over the soaring US-China trade imbalance.

But Trump's China trade offensive is only one side of his multi-front trade confrontation with all major US economic partners.

Trump outraged Canadian, Mexican and European leaders last month by imposing punishing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum to protect American producers from allegedly unfair competition.

The Trump administration on Friday was also due to release a finalised list of Chinese goods that will face the tariffs.

US officials say Beijing has sought industrial dominance in the emerging technologies through the theft of American know-how through forced technology transfers, hacking and other forms industrial espionage.