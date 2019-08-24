Trump arrives in Biarritz for testing G7 summit

BIARRITZ, France: US President Donald Trump landed in the Atlantic seaside resort of Biarritz in southwestern France on Saturday (Aug 24) for a G7 summit that will likely expose deep rifts over a clutch of issues such as global trade, climate change and taxing big tech.

Trump arrived in Biarritz a day after lashing back at a new round of Chinese tariffs by imposing an additional 5 per cent duty on some US$550 billion in targeted Chinese goods in the latest tit-for-tat trade war escalation by the world's two largest economies.

Trump also repeated his threat to tax French wines in retaliation for a new French levy on digital services, which the US president says unfairly targets US companies.

