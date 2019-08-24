Trump arrives in Biarritz for testing G7 summit

Trump arrives in Biarritz for testing G7 summit

G7 summit in Biarritz
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Biarritz for the G7 summit, France, Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria)
BIARRITZ, France: US President Donald Trump landed in the Atlantic seaside resort of Biarritz in southwestern France on Saturday (Aug 24) for a G7 summit that will likely expose deep rifts over a clutch of issues such as global trade, climate change and taxing big tech.

Trump arrived in Biarritz a day after lashing back at a new round of Chinese tariffs by imposing an additional 5 per cent duty on some US$550 billion in targeted Chinese goods in the latest tit-for-tat trade war escalation by the world's two largest economies.

Trump also repeated his threat to tax French wines in retaliation for a new French levy on digital services, which the US president says unfairly targets US companies.

