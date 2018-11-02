Trump asks officials to draft possible trade deal with China: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump wants to reach an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 nations summit in Argentina later this month, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Trump has asked key US officials to begin drafting potential terms, Bloomberg said, adding that the push for a possible deal with China was prompted by his telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Trump and Xi both expressed optimism about resolving their bitter trade disputes ahead of a high-stakes meeting planned for the two leaders at the end of November in Argentina.



Trump said trade talks were "moving along nicely" and that meetings were "being scheduled" at the G20 summit planned in Buenos Aires at the end of this month.

Trump said he and Xi also had "a good discussion on North Korea".

In comments in state media, Xi said he hoped China and the United States would be able to promote a steady and healthy relationship, and that he was willing to meet Trump in Argentina.

"The two countries' trade teams should strengthen contact and conduct consultations on issues of concern to both sides, and promote a plan that both can accept to reach a consensus on the China-US trade issue," Xi said on CCTV state television.

Xi was quoted as saying after the call with Trump that they had hoped to expand trade cooperation.

Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2018

Neither leader specified any details of possible progress in their first known direct discussion in several months.

Trump administration officials have said that trade talks with China cannot resume until it comes up with specific actions it is willing to take to meet US demands for sweeping changes to policies on technology transfers, industrial subsidies and market access.

The two countries have imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods and Trump has threatened to put tariffs on the remainder of China's US$500 billion-plus exports to the United States if the disputes cannot be resolved.



INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THEFT

Just after the upbeat readouts of the Trump-Xi call, the Justice Department announced the latest in a list of actions against what the Trump administration calls China's cheating through intellectual property theft, unfair corporate subsidies and rules hampering US corporations in China.

A Justice Department indictment targeted two companies based in China and Taiwan and three individuals, saying they conspired to steal trade secrets from US semiconductor company Micron Technology Inc.

This week, prosecutors announced an indictment against 10 defendants, including two Chinese intelligence officers and other computer hackers and co-conspirators, who are all accused of breaking into American company computers to steal data on a turbo fan engine used in commercial jetliners.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China was probably Washington's biggest long-term security challenge and the United States was engaged in a "multi-pronged effort ... to convince China to behave like a normal nation on commerce" and respect international law.

But Trump struck a more affable tone on Twitter after the phone call with Xi.

Earlier this week, Trump said he thought there would be "a great deal" with China on trade, but warned that he had billions of dollars worth of new tariffs ready to go if a deal did not materialise.

The United States has imposed tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods, with duties on US$200 billion of the total set to increase to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on Jan 1, 2019.