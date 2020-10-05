Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump drove past supporters on Sunday (Oct 4) outside the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, after announcing on Twitter a "surprise visit" to his backers.

Seen in a dark face mask, waving to crowds, the president's motorcade rolled past before returning to the Walter Reed military hospital near Washington.

"We're going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street," Trump said in a video posted to Twitter shortly before his appearance.

"I'm about to make a little surprise visit."

Trump also said he "learned a lot about COVID" by "really going to school," as he has battled the virus in hospital.

"This is the real school. This isn't the 'let's read the books school,' and I get it, and I understand it, and it's a very interesting thing," he added.

Trump's doctors said on Sunday that he has "continued to improve," adding that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

While ordinary members of the public would only be sent home after recovering, Trump can take full advantage of the extensive White House medical facilities, which can match those in a hospital in many areas of treatment.

