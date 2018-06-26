Trump boasts of quality mane

World

Trump boasts of quality mane

Trump hair 1
In this file photo taken on Nov 10, 2017, US President Donald Trump's hair blows in the wind as he boards Air Force One before flying to Vietnam. (Photo: AFP/Jim Watson)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump took time Monday (Jun 25) to boast of his "great" hair, the subject of long-running speculation it might be a wig.

"That's one of the great things I got. Everybody used to say my hair is phony. It's not my hair. I'm wearing a hair piece," the blond 72-year-old president told supporters in South Carolina, where he campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster.

Trump hair 3
In this file photo taken on Feb 23, 2018 US President Donald Trump speaks about his hair during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

"They never said that anymore. I've been caught in rainstorms, winds 95 kilometers an hour," Trump went on, warning those with hairpieces: "If it's not your hair, don't run for office, folks."

The president's doctor had previously released records indicating that his patient was prescribed medication to prevent hair loss.

Trump hair 2
In this file photo taken on Jan 10, 2018 US President Donald Trump's hair shines as he speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP/Jim Watson)

Source: AFP/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark