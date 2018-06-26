Trump boasts of quality mane

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump took time Monday (Jun 25) to boast of his "great" hair, the subject of long-running speculation it might be a wig.

"That's one of the great things I got. Everybody used to say my hair is phony. It's not my hair. I'm wearing a hair piece," the blond 72-year-old president told supporters in South Carolina, where he campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster.

In this file photo taken on Feb 23, 2018 US President Donald Trump speaks about his hair during the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

"They never said that anymore. I've been caught in rainstorms, winds 95 kilometers an hour," Trump went on, warning those with hairpieces: "If it's not your hair, don't run for office, folks."

The president's doctor had previously released records indicating that his patient was prescribed medication to prevent hair loss.

In this file photo taken on Jan 10, 2018 US President Donald Trump's hair shines as he speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP/Jim Watson)

