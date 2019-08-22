Trump calls Danish leader's statement on selling Greenland 'nasty'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 21) expressed offence over the Danish prime minister's statement that selling Greenland was "absurd," adding that a US purchase of the autonomous Danish territory was just an idea.

"I thought the prime minister's statement was ... nasty," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a veterans' event in Kentucky. "It was an inappropriate statement."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead of calling the idea "absurd," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen should have simply told him her country was not interested in a sale, he said.

Frederiksen's comments spurred Trump on Tuesday to cancel his September visit to Denmark.

Trump confirmed to reporters on Sunday he had recently discussed the possibility of purchasing the world's largest island, though he said such a move was not an immediate priority.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow has said Greenland is a strategic place and has a lot of valuable minerals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump said on Tuesday the United States has long pondered purchasing Greenland, and that he considered it a good idea.

