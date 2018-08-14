Trump calls former aide Omarosa a 'dog'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump took another swipe at his former "Apprentice" and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Tuesday (Aug 14) in especially angry terms, slamming her as a "dog" and a "crazed, crying lowlife" as her tell-all book hits stores.

Manigault Newman - who first gained fame as a contestant on Trump's reality TV show - has dripped out recordings of private conversations she had while on staff in the White House as she promotes her memoir about her time with "The Donald."

Advertisement

The book - in which she variously describes Trump as a racist, liar and "germophobe" with a "total lack of empathy" - has plunged the White House and the president again into crisis, and dominated news headlines for days.

Trump had already branded "Omarosa" - as she is commonly known in America - a "lowlife" after she released a recording of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly, seemingly recorded in the White House Situation Room.

And after she released a recording of a conversation she had with Trump after her firing, he repeated called her "wacky."

But on Tuesday, he ratcheted up the war of words - to a level of nastiness rarely seen, even from a president who has shown he does not pull punches when insulting his critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018





His comment immediately prompted criticism on both sides of the political aisle.

"This kind of language is unbecoming of a President of the United States. There is no excuse for it, and Republicans should not be okay with it," said Republican Senator Jeff Flake, a frequent Trump critic.

"How dare he? He has taken this country to its knees," said Democratic congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

'IN TRUMP WORLD, EVERYONE LIES'

The recordings by the disgruntled 44-year-old Manigault Newman, once an ardent Trump ally, represents a stunning breach of presidential trust.

On Tuesday, she explained to CBS News why she made the recordings: "I'm the kind of person who covers her own back. In Trump World, everyone lies."

"Everyone says one thing one day and they change their story the next day. I wanted to have this type of documentation ... in the event I found myself in this position where, as you said, they're questioning my credibility."

'FORGETFULNESS AND FRUSTRATION'

Manigault Newman's book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," hit bookstores and digital platforms on Tuesday.

Largely self-serving, it describes the daily firefighting of life on the Trump campaign and then in the White House.

"Donald Trump's single greatest character flaw as a leader and human being is his complete and total lack of empathy," she writes, describing the president as a "friend" but attacking him relentlessly.

"Nothing has more meaning to Donald than himself," she says, alleging that he and his wife Melania sleep in separate rooms and that Trump has brought a tanning bed with him to the White House.

Perhaps the sternest criticism is of Trump's abilities - Manigault Newman describes him as a brilliant businessman but "just this side of functionally illiterate," prone to "forgetfulness and frustration" and in a state of "mental decline" that "could not be denied."

US media reported later on Tuesday that the Trump campaign intends to prosecute the former aide for breaking a non-disclosure agreement.

Manigault Newman has suggested that Trump has been recorded using racial slurs - and CBS News aired a recording of what appears to be her and other campaign aides hatching a plan to tamp down the damage if such a tape of Trump existed.

Katrina Pierson, one of those aides, denied Manigault Newman's account of that conversation in the book - in an interview on Fox News conducted before CBS aired audio of the call.

