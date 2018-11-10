Trump calls French President Macron's idea for a European army 'very insulting'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it was "very insulting" for French President Emmanuel Macron to suggest Europe should create its own army to protect itself from potential enemies, including the United States.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it was "very insulting" for French President Emmanuel Macron to suggest Europe should create its own army to protect itself from potential enemies, including the United States.

"Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly," Trump said on Twitter as he arrived in France to meet with Macron.

On Tuesday, Macron said Europe needed a real army to reduce reliance on the United States for defence. "We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America," Macron said on French radio, according to the Wall Street Journal.

