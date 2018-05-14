Trump calls Jerusalem embassy move 'a great day for Israel'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 14) hailed the scheduled opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem as "a great day for Israel," even as deadly clashes erupted between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on the Gaza border.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 25 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and hundreds more wounded amid mass protests on the border against the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump made no reference to the violence in an early morning tweet, instead inviting Twitter followers to watch live coverage of the embassy opening on Fox News channels, which was to begin at 1pm GMT (9pm, Singapore time)

"Lead up to 9am (eastern) event has already begun. A great day for Israel!" Trump tweeted.

The US delegation to the inaugural ceremony includes US Deputy Secretary of State James Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

(From R) US President's daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attend the official reception on the occasion of the opening of the US Embassy at ?the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2018 AFP/Gali

Trump announced the embassy move on Dec 6 in recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, to the cheers of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But the move has infuriated Palestinians, upending longstanding US policy that the disputed city's status should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians as part of a comprehensive peace agreement.