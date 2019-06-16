Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' in fresh Twitter attack

LONDON: US President Donald Trump once again criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday (Jun 15), saying he is a "disaster" and will "only get worse" after three people were slain in the city in less than 20 hours.

Trump retweeted a tweet by the right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins who called London "stab city" and said "this is Khan’s Londonistan", a phrase used to describe the city's failure to tackle Muslim extremists.

"LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!" Trump said on Twitter.

Trump called Khan, a Muslim of Pakistani heritage, a "stone-cold loser" earlier this month after the mayor criticised the British government for inviting Trump for a state visit and compared him to 20th century fascists.

Trump’s feud with Khan dates back several years. Khan has criticised Trump’s effort to ban travellers from Muslim countries, while the president has castigated the mayor for his handling of a 2017 terrorist attack on the London bridge that killed 11 people.

Hopkins, who wrote in support of Trump's election campaign during her time at the Daily Mail, has been dogged by numerous allegations of Islamophobia and hate speech during her career as a columnist.

Her description of migrants as "cockroaches" in 2015 prompted a rebuke by former UN High Commissioner for Refugees Zeid Ra'ad Al Husein, who said Hopkins had used language similar to that employed by some Rwandan media outlets in the run-up to the 1994 genocide, and by the Nazis in the 1930s.