Trump calls London mayor 'stone cold loser' as he lands in the UK

STANSTED, England: US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday (Jun 3), calling him a "stone-cold loser" after the mayor criticised the British government's decision to offer a state visit to Trump.

"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London.

"He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."