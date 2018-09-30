Trump calls Saudi King to discuss oil supplies
U.S. President Donald Trump called Saudi Arabia's King Salman and they discussed efforts being made to maintain supplies for oil market stability and global economic growth, state news agency SPA reported late on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)