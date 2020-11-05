Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's campaign said on Wednesday (Nov 4) it had asked a court to stop the counting of votes in the pivotal state of Michigan, where rival Joe Biden holds a thin lead.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in "numerous" locations.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," the campaign said in a statement.

There is no clear presidential winner in the swing state, which has 16 electoral votes, according to Edison Research. Republican Trump's opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, has a razor-thin margin in Michigan, where 92 per cent of the expected vote is in.



Biden was ahead by 45,000 votes out of more than 5 million ballots in Michigan.



Trump's campaign is also demanding a recount in Wisconsin, another state where he is neck and neck with Biden.

Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan in his 2016 election victory.





