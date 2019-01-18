Trump cancels Pelosi trip to Belgium, Afghanistan and Egypt

U.S. President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday that her trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan had been cancelled over the partial government that has run into its 27th day.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday that her trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan had been cancelled over the partial government that has run into its 27th day.

"Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan has been postponed," Trump wrote in a letter to the top House Democrat. "We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)