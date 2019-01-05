Trump claims trade talks with China going 'very well'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that talks between Washington and Beijing aimed at resolving a bitter trade dispute were going "very well."

"We are doing very well in our negotiation with China," Trump told reporters at the White House after a meeting with congressional leaders on the partial government shutdown.

