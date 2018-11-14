Trump could answer written Russia probe questions this week - source

REUTERS: President Donald Trump is expected to provide written answers to questions from the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election as soon as this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Trump is preparing to answer relate only to Moscow's involvement in the election, and not to whether Trump may have tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, the source told Reuters.

Advertisement

Among the topics covered is a June 2016 meeting between the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., other members of Trump's campaign team and a group of Russians, the source said.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)