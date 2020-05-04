Trump says US to have coronavirus vaccine by end of year

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 3) said the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

"We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump said in a Fox News "town hall" show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

He also said he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,122,486 US cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,452 to 65,735.



The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4.00pm EDT (2000 GMT) on Saturday, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. The tally reported over the weekend is preliminary and will be updated on Monday.

