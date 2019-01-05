Trump denies media report he is considering Jim Webb for Pentagon chief
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a New York Times report that he was considering former Democratic Senator Jim Webb to be his next defence secretary was "fake news."
"I’m sure he is a fine man, but I don’t know Jim, and never met him," Trump said on Twitter. "Patrick Shanahan, who is Acting Secretary of Defence, is doing a great job!" he said.
