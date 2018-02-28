Trump discusses Iran, other issues in calls with Saudi, UAE leaders - White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Iran's "destabilising activities" and other security and economic issues in separate telephone calls with senior Saudi and Emirati leaders on Tuesday, the White House said.

In calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, Trump thanked them for highlighting ways that Gulf Arab states "can better counter Iranian destabilising activities and defeat terrorists and extremists," the White House said in a statement.

