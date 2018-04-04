Trump discusses Iran threat with Qatar emir - White House

World

Trump discusses Iran threat with Qatar emir - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the threat posed by Iran with the emir of Qatar on Tuesday and also stressed the importance of resolving the rift among Gulf nations, the White House said.

U.S. President Trump addresses joint news conference with Baltic leaders at the White House in Wash
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Baltic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the threat posed by Iran with the emir of Qatar on Tuesday and also stressed the importance of resolving the rift among Gulf nations, the White House said.

"The leaders discussed Iran’s increasingly reckless behaviour in the region and the threat it poses to regional stability," the White House said in a statement. Trump emphasized to the emir "that it is critical to end the Gulf dispute," it said.

The White House said Trump spoke on Monday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia about the split in the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as other regional issues, including Syria and Yemen.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark