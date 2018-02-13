Trump discusses Middle East, North Korea in call with Russia's Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Monday that now is the time to work towards a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, the White House said in a statement.

Trump also told Putin that more steps should be taken to ensure North Korea gives up its nuclear programme, the statement said.

