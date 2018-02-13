Trump discusses Middle East, North Korea in call with Russia's Putin

World

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Monday that now is the time to work towards a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, the White House said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Trump also told Putin that more steps should be taken to ensure North Korea gives up its nuclear programme, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Source: Reuters

