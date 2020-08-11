Trump escorted from briefing after shooting outside White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted from the White House briefing room on Monday (Aug 10) shortly after a shooting outside the fence surrounding the complex.

Trump returned to the briefing room after several minutes and said a person was shot by law enforcement and has been taken to the hospital. He said he understood the suspect had been armed.

"It was a shooting outside of the White House," Trump said. "It seems to be very well under control. ... But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person."

The Republican president told reporters he was taken to the Oval Office outside the briefing room after he was escorted out.

Minutes into a news briefing, Trump was taken out of the room with no explanation for the disruption. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought were also taken out of the room and the doors were locked.



