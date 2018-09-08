Trump expecting to soon receive "positive" letter from North Korea's Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump on Friday said there is a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on its way to him which he believes will be positive.

The two leaders have traded correspondence as they negotiate over North Korea's nuclear programme, as well as messages over social media. On Thursday, Trump thanked Kim on Twitter for expressing "unwavering faith in President Trump."

