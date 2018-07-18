Trump expects 'big results,' including North Korea, after Putin summit

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Jul 18) his meeting with Vladimir Putin would lead to "big results," in a continuing bid to calm a storm over his failure to criticise the Russian leader for Moscow's actions to undermine the 2016 US election.

In a tweet Trump said he elicited a promise from Putin to help negotiate with North Korea but did not say how.

"Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along," he said. "There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!"

Russia's RIA news agency, citing Moscow's envoy to Pyongyang, reported on Wednesday that a summit between the leaders of Russia and North Korea is "on the agenda" and that it would be "logical" to raise the idea of lifting sanctions.

Trump met North Korea's Kim Jong Un last month in the first meeting between leaders of the two countries, and recently received a letter from Kim expressed hope for "practical actions" in the future.

Trump had said he and Putin discussed reducing nuclear weapons worldwide.

"So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki," Trump said in a series of early-morning tweets about their Monday summit.

"Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!"

Republicans and Democrats both accused him of siding with an adversary rather than his own country after he shied away from criticising the Russian leader for what US intelligence agencies say were Moscow's efforts to undermine the 2016 election.

Instead, standing next to Putin Trump cast doubt on the agencies. On Tuesday, Trump said he had misspoken and that he had complete faith in US intelligence agencies and accepted their conclusions.

Trump also tweeted on Wednesday that his NATO meeting in Brussels last week was an "acknowledged triumph," adding that his one-on-one with Putin "may prove to be, in the long run, an even greater success. Many positive things will come out of that meeting."