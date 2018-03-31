Trump freezes funds for Syria; signals exit - WSJ

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday froze more than US$200 million in funds for recovery efforts in Syria as his administration reassesses Washington's role in the long-drawn conflict there, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

Trump called for the freeze after reading a news report noting that Washington had recently committed an additional US$200 million to support early recovery efforts in Syria, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2pXBSlF.

The decision is in line with Trump's declaration on Thursday when he said that America would exit Syria, according to officials, the Journal reported.

An additional aid of US$200 million was pledged by departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in February in Kuwait at a meeting of the global coalition against Islamic State nD5N1N100M.

