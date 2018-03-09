Trump hails 'great progress' after agreeing North Korea talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said "great progress" was being made in the push to persuade North Korea to end its nuclear program after agreeing Thursday (Mar 8) to talks with his counterpart Kim Jong Un.

"Meeting being planned!" Trump said on Twitter after the White House confirmed that the US leader had agreed to meet Kim.

"Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearisation with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time," Trump said after a top South Korea official announced the talks would be held by May.

"Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached."