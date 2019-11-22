Trump: Hong Kong would have been 'obliterated in 14 minutes' if not for me

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump claimed Friday (Nov 22) that were it not for him, Hong Kong "would have been obliterated in 14 minutes" by Chinese troops.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said President Xi Jinping refrained from sending in the military against demonstrators in the semi-autonomous city only because he asked him to.

"If it weren't for me, Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes," Trump said.

Xi "has a million soldiers standing outside of Hong Kong, are not going only because I asked him. 'Please don't do that. You will be making a big mistake. It will have a tremendous negative impact on the trade deal.'"

In the same interview, Trump said Washington and Beijing could be on the cusp of sealing a partial trade deal but reiterated he was in no hurry to sign.

But Trump's remarks were a rejoinder to statements made hours earlier by Xi, who had told a gathering of dignitaries in Beijing that China wanted a deal but was "not afraid" to fight back if needed.

"We have a deal, potentially very close," Trump said during his interview.

"He wants to make a deal much more than I want to make it. I'm not anxious to make it."

Trump added that revenues from tariffs on Chinese imports were a windfall for the United States, something economists say is in fact weighing on the economy.

Trump's remarks did little to clarify whether the two parties are in fact making progress in finalising the text of the "phase one" agreement Trump announced last month.

China has called for a rollback of existing US tariffs as part of the agreement but US officials have said instead they could consider delaying a fresh round of duty increases that are set to take effect on Dec 15.

The US-trade conflict is now well into its second year, with hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade subject to steep duties.

