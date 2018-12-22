Trump hopes partial shutdown of US government will not last long

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a partial shutdown of the government would hopefully not last long, after Republican senators failed to muster the votes needed to approve a funding measure that included US$5 billion for a border wall fiercely opposed by Democrats.

"We're going to have a shutdown. There's nothing we can do about that because we need the Democrats to give us their votes," Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account hours before a midnight deadline to pass a stop-gap budget measure. "The shutdown hopefully not last long."

(Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Alexandra Alper)

Source: Reuters

