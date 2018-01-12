Trump implies he did not use the term 'shithole countries'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 12) implied that he did not describe African nations and Haiti as "shithole countries" during a meeting with legislators over immigration.

"This was not the language used," he said in a tweet.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

In a second morning tweet, Trump specifically denied he ever said "anything derogatory" about the people of Haiti.

"Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians!" he posted.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018





However, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin pushed back, saying the president repeatedly used the term "shithole" during a Thursday White House meeting on immigration reform.

During the meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform, Trump demanded to know why the US should accept citizens from what he called "shithole" countries, according to comments first reported by the Washington Post.



"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said, according to people briefed on the meeting who spoke with The Washington Post.



The New York Times later reported the same comment, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the meeting.



When a Democratic senator raised protections for Haitian immigrants, the Post said Trump responded: "Why do we need more Haitians?" adding: "Take them out."



The reported comments sparked outrage, with the United Nations slamming his comments as "racist".

"There is no other word one can use but 'racist'," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a Geneva news briefing when asked about the comments.

"You cannot dismiss entire countries and continents as 'shitholes', whose entire populations, who are not white, are therefore not welcome."