Trump is 'open to talking again' with North Korea: Bolton

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is open to additional talks with North Korea over denuclearisation, but would be very disappointed if reports it has rebuilt a rocket site prove true, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Thursday (Mar 7).

"The president's obviously open to talking again. We'll see when that might be scheduled or how it might work out," Bolton said in an interview with Fox News.

Bolton said it was too soon to make a determination on the reports of North Korea's missile activities.

"We have a lot of ways of getting information," he said. "We're going to study the situation carefully. As the president said, it would be very, very disappointing if they were taking this direction."



Two US think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday that work was underway to restore part of North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station even as Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a second summit in Hanoi last week.

North Korea began work to dismantle a missile engine test stand at Sohae last year after pledging to do so in a first summit with Trump in June.

A second summit between Trump and Kim broke down last week in Hanoi over differences on how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear programme and the degree of US willingness to ease sanctions.

Bolton had warned on Tuesday that new sanctions could be introduced if North Korea did not scrap its nuclear weapons programme.

