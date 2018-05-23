Trump says Kim summit could be delayed

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (May 22) a summit with Kim Jong Un may not take place next month as planned, despite his belief that the North Korean leader is "serious" about denuclearization.

"It may not work out for Jun 12," Trump said, being characteristically coy about the prospects for the historic meeting in Singapore.

Advertisement

"If it does not happen, maybe it will happen later," Trump said, as he began talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Trump was responding to an abrupt change in tone from North Korea last week when Pyongyang suggested the summit could be cancelled if it was pushed toward "unilateral nuclear abandonment."



Trump's remarks in the Oval Office were the strongest sign from him yet about the possibility of a delay or cancellation of what would be the first-ever summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.



But Trump added that he does believe the North Korean leader is willing to give up nukes, amid fears about apparent North Korean backpedaling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I do think he is serious. I think he is absolutely very serious," Trump said, again raising the prospect of a windfall for Kim if he mothballs weapons programs.

"He will be extremely happy" Trump said of Kim, if the deal works out. "He will be very happy."

Before seeing Trump, Moon met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton and urged them to speed preparations for the Trump-Kim summit.

"We South Korean people ... expect much from you. Please take care of us," Moon said, according to a South Korean government statement, in an apparent joke that nevertheless signaled the importance he places on the Trump-Kim summit.

A statement from the South Korean government said Moon sought to counter doubts about Pyongyang's intentions given its history of making promises and backtracking in international talks.

"... This is the first time ever that 'complete denuclearisation' has been officially pronounced and the negotiation will be conducted with North Korea's top leader who wishes for security of the regime and economic progress, which makes it a different level from previous negotiations," Moon said, according to a government readout.