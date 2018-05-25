Trump leaves open possibility of Jun 12 Singapore summit with North Korea

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 25) it was possible his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could still take place in Singapore on Jun 12 as originally planned.

"We're going to see what happens. We're talking to them right now. It could even be the 12th ... We'd like to do it," Trump told reporters, one day after he canceled the highly anticipated meeting.

In a letter to Kim on Thursday, Trump announced he would not go ahead with the meeting, following what the White House called a "trail of broken promises" by the North.

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," read Trump's letter to Kim.



Trump also spoke of America's "massive and powerful" nuclear capabilities.



The Pentagon later said it was prepared to respond to possible "provocative actions" on Pyongyang's part.



Meanwhile, North Korea has said it was still willing to talk to the US, calling Trump's decision to cancel the summit "extremely regrettable".

"The abrupt announcement of the cancellation of the meeting is unexpected for us and we cannot but find it extremely regrettable," said North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister in a statement.



North Korea on Thursday had also followed through on a pledge to blow up tunnels at its nuclear test facility.