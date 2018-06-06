Trump-Kim summit to be held at Sentosa's Capella Hotel: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's summit next week will take place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday (Jun 5).

"We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," Sanders wrote in a post on Twitter announcing the venue for the planned Jun 12 meeting.

Sentosa and the linkway to the island from Harbourfront have earlier been designated by the Singapore government as a special event area for the upcoming summit for the two leaders.

This came in a public order published in the Government Gazette online on Tuesday (Jun 5), and adds to a previous announcement that the area around Shangri-La Hotel Singapore has been designated as a special event area for the summit.

It said extra security measures would be in force for these areas in the period between Jun 10 and 14.

