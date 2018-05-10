Trump summit with Kim to take place in Singapore on Jun 12

SINGAPORE: The "highly anticipated meeting" between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 10).

In a Twitter post, Trump said the meeting will take place on Jun 12.

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement the country is pleased to host the meeting. "We hope this meeting will advance prospects for peace in the Korean Peninsula," the ministry added.



The two leaders are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear weapons development and testing programme, which has deepened long-seated tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.



The location was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and arrived back in the United States.



Trump said on their arrival that he believed Kim wanted to bring North Korea "into the real world" and had high hopes for their planned meeting, which would be the first between a serving US president and a North Korean leader.

"I think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful," Trump said. "My proudest achievement will be - this is part of it - when we denuclearize that entire peninsula."