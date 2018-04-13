Trump lawyer tries to prevent use of materials found in FBI raid

Trump lawyer tries to prevent use of materials found in FBI raid

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is seeking a temporary restraining order regarding searches of Cohen's home and office by FBI agents on Monday, a Justice Department spokesman said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits a hotel in New York
U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits a hotel in New York City, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Such an order would be sought to stop the government from using seized materials, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

A hearing on the searches has been set for 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) in a Manhattan federal court, the courthouse said.

When reached by phone, a lawyer for Cohen was not immediately available for a request to comment.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Source: Reuters

