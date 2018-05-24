Trump may not block Twitter users over political views - judge

A New York federal judge on Wednesday ruled that President Donald Trump may not block Twitter users for their political views.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan said that by blocking users from his @realDonaldTrump account, the president violates their rights under the First Amendment of the Constitution.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)