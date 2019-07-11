Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran, national security: White House

World

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran, national security: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump sees Israel&apos;s Prime Minister Netanyahu off from the White Hou
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as Netanyahu departs the White House from the West Wing in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about national security issues including Iran on Wednesday (Jul 10), the White House said, the same day the US president threatened to "substantially" increase sanctions on Tehran.

"The two leaders discussed cooperation between the United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark