Trump nominee for Pentagon post denies sexual assault accusations

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's nominee to become the second-highest ranking US military officer categorically denied sexual assault allegations against him at his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday (Jul 30).

"Nothing happened, ever," said Air Force General John Hyten, who would become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff if confirmed.

Hyten's full-throated denial followed a US Air Force investigation that did not substantiate the allegations against him by an Army colonel who was formerly under his command.

Colonel Kathryn Spletstoser's allegations included that Hyten engaged in unwanted kissing, touching and rubbing up against her. She sat silently in the hearing room, watching the testimony.